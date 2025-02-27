Tony Khan confirms major AEW title match during Dynamite

Tony Khan has given a popular AEW star a major title shot after his incredible win tonight on Dynamite. This match is now confirmed for this weekend on Collision.

Tonight, The Undisputed Kingdom was in trios action against Daniel Garcia and FTR. For several weeks, the faction has been constantly in competition with Garcia and his friends. The former WWE faction has taken the win on all occasions.

However, tonight was different, as Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler flanked the TNT Champion. The bout had a high action, as all the AEW stars pushed each other to their limits.

At a crucial juncture in the match, FTR was tangled up with Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly. Daniel Garcia swooped in and was about to hit Adam Cole with a Piledriver, but this was countered into a Jackknife Cover for the win.

Post-match, tensions were still high between the six men as they ended up getting physical with one another. A sudden announcement came from the commentary desk, revealing that Tony Khan has booked a TNT Championship match between Adam Cole and Daniel Garcia for this Saturday night on AEW Collision.

This is the first time Cole will be challenging for the title, and he will likely be Daniel Garcia's biggest challenger yet.

