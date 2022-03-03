"I'm really excited" - Tony Khan confirms which match will main-event AEW Revolution 2022

AEW Revolution promises a stacked night of entertainment for fans, as it will feature several buzzworthy matches. Among other bouts, many fans are looking forward to seeing Hangman Page defend his AEW World Championship against Adam Cole.

Tony Khan had the chance to give his own views on the match and its placement on the card during the latest AEW media call. Khan first praised Adam Cole as a worker and lauded his role in the promotion. He then expressed his excitement for this title bout and the Women's World Championship match.

"I really believe in Adam Cole, I think I mentioned his song earlier and how popular it is but the wrestler is also a huge part of AEW," said Khan. "So that is what I have planned as the final match, and I'm really excited for it, and I am also very excited for Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa." (39:06-39:24)

Khan also acknowledged that the depth of the card made it difficult to plan the order of the matches before he confirmed that Hangman-Cole will close out the event.

"I think all of the matches are going to be great, I am being very forthcoming in that answer," Khan continued. "But I wanted to give an honest answer now about what I'm thinking on the card order, and I think that there also a number of other huge matches that night. It is probably the most challenging card to put an order on that I've ever had. But yeah, in this case, I am planning for Hangman versus Cole to go out there last." (39:24-40:09)

Adam Cole got the upper hand on Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite

In a preview of Revolution's main event, Hangman Page and Adam Cole squared off to close out Dynamite. Page teamed up with Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds to face Cole and reDRagon.

The latter trio scored the win in a hard-fought bout. In doing so, Cole gained even more momentum ahead of the pay-per-view.

After the bout, Cole sent Hangman a message. Alongside reDRagon, he took out both Silver and Reynolds while the champion, who was taped to the ropes, was forced to watch.

