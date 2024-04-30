Tony Khan confirms his "onsite" replacement will be revealed on AEW Dynamite

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently addressed his potential replacement in the company amidst the recent attack on him.

Last week on Dynamite, Tony Khan reinstated Jack Perry to All Elite Wrestling. However, Perry quickly showed his true colors and punched Khan in the stomach. The Young Bucks seemingly came out to stop Perry from further attacking the CEO but they shocked the crowd by launching their own attack on Khan by taking him out with the TK Driver.

Speaking in a recent Q&A session with TV Insider, Tony Khan revealed that his onsight replacement in All Elite Wrestling will be unveiled at the upcoming Dynamite:

"We all have experience working outside the office. During the lockdown, we got used to meetings on Teams and Zoom. I’ll still be overseeing AEW and managing the show remotely. As for who will be the highest-ranking official onsite, stay tuned Wednesday. It will certainly be addressed this week on TBS. This power struggle that is happening in AEW" H/T:[TVInsider]

Tony Khan recently spoke about potentially stepping down from AEW Creative

The All-Elite CEO has some of the great minds of professional wrestling in his creative team like Bryan Danielson, Dean Malenko, Jerry Lynn, and more. Speaking on the recent AEW Dynasty Media Call, TK spoke about the possibility of leaving the creative team. Khan stated that he enjoys being a booker for the company however made it clear that nobody lasts forever.

"I… would certainly at some point, you know, we’d have to see where we’re at. I think with all positions, you know, nobody lasts forever and eventually that’s something, you know, with any position in any of the organizations I’m in, that will be a reality. I think whether it’s the Jaguars or Fulham or AEW or True Media, you know, I won’t be here forever... And you know, I take it year to year, moment to moment and I’m really loving what we’re doing right now. I’m only 41 years old and I feel like the company is in a really strong place," said Tony Khan. [H/T - EWrestling News]

Bryan Danielson is mainly overseeing the AEW Collision show on Saturday. It will be interesting to see who takes over once Khan decides to retire from his position in the company.