AEW boss Tony Khan announces the blockbuster signing of 22-year wrestling legend 

AEW boss Tony Khan has made it official that Samoa Joe has inked a deal with All Elite Wrestling after debuting at ROH: Supercard of Honor.

The Samoan Submission appeared at the pay-per-view after the show's main event, where Jonathan Gresham became the Undisputed ROH World Champion after defeating Bandido. Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt began assaulting Gresham after the latter's match, which prompted Joe to come to his aid.

The former NXT Champion choked Dutt with a Coquina Clutch and scared off Jay Lethal, after which he joined Gresham and raised his hand. It was also revealed that Samoa Joe will appear on the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

Once the show went off the air, Tony Khan took to Twitter to confirm that the veteran performer was indeed the latest AEW signee.

"It’s official! @SamoaJoe is ALL ELITE! See you on Wednesday at #AEWDynamite! #SupercardOfHonor @AEW," tweeted Tony Khan.

Though ROH: Supercard of Honor featured many more surprises, like The Young Bucks returning to the company after four years, Joe's return was inarguably the show's most memorable moment.

Joe could appear in both ROH and AEW in the future

For those unaware, Samoa Joe is one of the greatest performers to have ever worked for Ring of Honor. The Samoan Submission Machine is also the longest-reigning ROH World Champion in the promotion's history, having held the title for a staggering 645 days before losing it to Austin Aries.

It makes plenty of sense to have Joe become the face of ROH going forward while also appearing for All Elite Wrestling. Considering what went down at Supercard of Honor, it's safe to assume Samoa Joe's first rivalry in his latest stint for Ring of Honor could be against Jay Lethal, another company legend.

What do you make of Samoa Joe's All Elite Wrestling signing? Do you see chasing ROH World Title anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

