"What would happen if they went one-on-one for the title?" Tony Khan confirms top AEW star will be given a title shot

AEW President Tony Khan has stated that Scorpio Sky will finally get his wish and be granted an AEW TNT Championship match in the near future.

Sky, a former AEW World Tag Team Champion, has been undefeated in singles action since March 2021, when he was defeated by TNT Champion Darby Allin. Since then, Sky has aligned with Ethan Page and Dan Lambert, and the team has been virtually unstoppable. Still, the former SCU member hasn't received the chance to challenge for the gold.

On the most recent edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, while talking about the upcoming Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Khan noted that Sky will get his TNT Championship shot soon.

"With Scorpio Sky in line for a TNT title shot, if Ethan Page can win this match and win the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, he could set himself up in a position where American Top Team would have two title shots," said Tony Khan. "And what would happen if they went one-on-one for the title? Which is now a possibility, a very real possibility." [29:48-30:05]

Sky's partner Ethan Page could earn a shot at the TNT Championship, as he will compete in a qualifying match for the ladder match against Christian Cage this Friday on AEW Rampage.

Tony Khan announced a blockbuster title match for this Friday on Rampage

With the knowledge that Scorpio Sky will get a TNT Championship match in the near future, it's fair to wonder who he'll face. While many fans thought it would be the current champion, Sammy Guevara, the Spanish God will face a tough test this week.

On Friday's episode of Rampage, Guevara will defend the title against Andrade El Idolo and former champion Darby Allin.

Guevara holds victories over both challengers leading into this match. Sammy defeated Allin on the February 16th edition of Dynamite before defeating Andrade on the February 25th edition of Rampage.

Allin and Guevara will have to put their differences aside this Sunday at the Revolution pay-per-view, as they will team up with Sting to take on Andrade, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy. The two teams will clash in a Tornado Trios tag team match on Sunday.

Are you glad that Scorpio Sky will get a shot at the TNT Championship? Sound off below.

