Tony Khan confirms two ex-WWE powerhouses will miss AEW Revolution 2024

Tony Khan has revealed that two former WWE stars will miss AEW Revolution 2024, which is scheduled for this weekend. The Revolution pay-per-view will be one of the most watched, thanks to the great matches on the card.

However, despite the impressive card, Tony Khan has revealed that Miro and Keith Lee are set to miss out on the event due to injuries.

He was asked about the Meat Madness match by Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone when he said:

"I wanted to put a lot of the big wrestlers and get the crowd fired up for a multi-man scramble, a Meat Madness match. I think the crowd would enjoy it and it would be a lot of fun, but some of the wrestlers I was hoping to use....right now, Miro and Keith Lee are both out. Neither one is available, and some of our big men being out injured, I wanted to have the depth in the field to do the match I originally envisioned and people would enjoy that." [H/T Fightful]

With the big names missing, it will be interesting to see how the Meat Madness match will take shape, given that Tony Khan wanted them to be a part of the match.

Former WWE star Matt Riddle reveals Keith Lee was supposed to be United States Champion

Keith Lee did not spend much time in WWE, but made a big impact. His impact was so good that Matt Riddle revealed that Lee was supposed to win the United States Championship in 2021 before WrestleMania 37 but got sick with COVID.

Riddle was speaking to Chris Van Vliet when he spilled the beans on what was supposed to happen.

"Yeah, when I won the United States Title, I wasn't even supposed to win. Keith Lee was supposed to win. He got COVID, he was really sick. They replaced him with John Morrison and then I replaced Keith Lee to win. And I pinned Morrison, Keith was supposed to pin me to protect Bobby [Lashley]. Things change," he said.

Had Keith Lee won the WWE United States Title, things would have turned out differently for the big man.

