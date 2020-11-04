Tony Khan confirms two more exciting AEW signings 

Tony Khan recently sat down for an interview with PWInsider, and the AEW CEO confirmed the signings of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster. While the wrestlers have signed AEW contracts, the terms of the deals weren't disclosed.

Bowens and Caster will work as a tag team, and they will collectively be known as 'The Acclaimed' going forward.

Anthony Bowens and Max Caster's recent AEW history

Anthony Bowens made his AEW debut on an episode of Dark on 25th September by teaming up with Lee Johnson in a losing effort against Luther and Serpentico of The Chaos Project.

Bowens' most recent AEW match also happened on a Dark episode, which was on 27th October. Bowens teamed up with Max Caster and lost to Chuck Taylor and Trent of the Best Friends.

Max Caster made his AEW debut way before Bowens as he first appeared on Dark in June. Caster teamed up with Chaos Project for a six-man tag team match against The Jurassic Express.

Caster would wrestle another Dark match, a singles contest against Shawn Spears on 25th June. The match didn't last for long as Spears handily beat Caster.

Advertisement

WWE's reported interest in Anthony Bowens

Fightful Select had reported way back in March 2019 that the WWE had kept tabs on Anthony Bowens for years. Officials from Vince McMahon's company were also in touch with Bowens.

The New Jersey-born wrestler has worked for several companies since 2013. Anthony Bowens was even crowned as the inaugural Battle Club Pro Franchise Champion last year, and he vacated the Championship last week ahead of his official AEW signing.

As you may have expected, Bowens is a highly-rated performer who has attracted a lot of interest over the years. His AEW tag team partner, Max Caster, is also an exciting prospect who has been wrestling since 2015.

AEW's tag team division already boasts of some of the world's best talents, and the additions of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens adds even more depth to the stacked roster.

Bowens and Caster are officially and deservedly now 'All Elite,' and it would be interesting to see how they fare as 'The Acclaimed' in AEW.

The talented performers have already shown promising glimpses of their potential during the handful of AEW Dark appearances. The sky is the limit for the duo.