  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Tony Khan confirms he doesn't want 5-time WWE champion to leave AEW

Tony Khan confirms he doesn't want 5-time WWE champion to leave AEW

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 22, 2025 08:27 GMT
AEW President Tony Khan (Image via AEW
AEW President Tony Khan (Image via AEW's Official YouTube)

Tony Khan has gathered a roster full of young talent and experienced veterans for All Elite Wrestling over the past few years. He recently stated that he doesn't want an ex-WWE veteran to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion anytime soon. The star he was referring to is none other than the former 3-time NXT Champion Samoa Joe.

Ad

Joe signed with AEW back in 2022 after spending nearly 7 years with WWE. During his run in the company, he won the TNT Championship twice and also held the AEW World Trios titles once with Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs. He also won the AEW World Championship back in December 2023.

Tony Khan recently did an interview with Superstar Crossover at Z100 New York. During the appearance, the AEW President praised Joe and stated that he wishes that he stays with AEW even after his retirement.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I am very, very proud to have Samoa Joe in AEW and I'm very optimistic that eventually, whenever Samoa Joe does decide to retire from the ring, I'm very hopeful and optimistic that Samoa Joe will stay with us in AEW and be a mentor to the wrestlers...; And my hope is that Samoa Joe will stay with us in AEW forever." He said. [H:T/WrestlePurists]
Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Joe will stay with the Jacksonville-based company even after his retirement.

Samoa Joe turned heel in the Tony Khan led AEW recently

AEW presented it's WrestleDream pay-per-view last weekend. The show featured some really great matches including a brutal "I Quit" match between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin as the main event. One of the marquee matches on the card was Hangman Adam Page vs Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship.

Ad

Both stars put up a great match which made the fans cheer continuously. Following an intense clash, the Cowboy picked up the win and retained his Championship. After the match, Joe along with the Opps attacked Hangman officially turning heel in the process.

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has planned for this rivalry between Samoa Joe and the AEW World Champion.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Ishan Dubey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications