Tony Khan confirms he doesn't want 5-time WWE champion to leave AEW

Tony Khan has gathered a roster full of young talent and experienced veterans for All Elite Wrestling over the past few years. He recently stated that he doesn't want an ex-WWE veteran to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion anytime soon. The star he was referring to is none other than the former 3-time NXT Champion Samoa Joe.Joe signed with AEW back in 2022 after spending nearly 7 years with WWE. During his run in the company, he won the TNT Championship twice and also held the AEW World Trios titles once with Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs. He also won the AEW World Championship back in December 2023.Tony Khan recently did an interview with Superstar Crossover at Z100 New York. During the appearance, the AEW President praised Joe and stated that he wishes that he stays with AEW even after his retirement. &quot;I am very, very proud to have Samoa Joe in AEW and I'm very optimistic that eventually, whenever Samoa Joe does decide to retire from the ring, I'm very hopeful and optimistic that Samoa Joe will stay with us in AEW and be a mentor to the wrestlers...; And my hope is that Samoa Joe will stay with us in AEW forever.&quot; He said. [H:T/WrestlePurists]It will be interesting to see if Joe will stay with the Jacksonville-based company even after his retirement.Samoa Joe turned heel in the Tony Khan led AEW recentlyAEW presented it's WrestleDream pay-per-view last weekend. The show featured some really great matches including a brutal &quot;I Quit&quot; match between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin as the main event. One of the marquee matches on the card was Hangman Adam Page vs Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship.Both stars put up a great match which made the fans cheer continuously. Following an intense clash, the Cowboy picked up the win and retained his Championship. After the match, Joe along with the Opps attacked Hangman officially turning heel in the process.It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has planned for this rivalry between Samoa Joe and the AEW World Champion.