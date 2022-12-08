Tony Khan confirms WWE legend's AEW departure; conditions on new role under Triple H's regime

Tony Khan recently confirmed that William Regal is set to depart AEW at the end of this month so that he can return to WWE.

Regal has been under a lot of speculation over recent weeks after his shocking betrayal of Jon Moxley at Full Gear. It appeared that the Gentleman Villian was due to serve as the new AEW World Champion MJF's manager, but he was shockingly betrayed by the Long Islander during Dynamite last week.

The angle had been expected to serve as Regal's 'killing off' effectively, providing a storyline for the WWE legend to potentially make his return under Triple H. So much was confirmed by Tony Khan during the ROH Final Battle media call.

He explained that Regal had approached the company and asked not to renew his contract so he could depart and train his son, Charlie Dempsey, in WWE.

"William Regal approached AEW and requested they not renew his contract at the end of the year so he could spend time coaching his son and head back to WWE," said Tony Khan.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#AEW #ROH Tony Khan stated that all this happened at the time when his mother had a stroke and that it made sense he let William Regal go work with his son. #ROH FinalBattle #AEW Dynamite Tony Khan stated that all this happened at the time when his mother had a stroke and that it made sense he let William Regal go work with his son.#AEW #ROH #ROHFinalBattle #AEWDynamite https://t.co/yOWZCvfBmV

Khan also shed some light on the terms of his release too, confirming that Regal will be with the company until the end of the year. He has also had a clause agreed with his release that he will not appear as an on-screen character in WWE for the next year.

Tony Khan also divulged his mother's medical emergencies after AEW All Out

TK explained during the media call that he has also had his plate full in terms of personal issues as of late. He revealed that his mother had suffered two strokes between All Out and Dynamite: Grand Slam. She also had to undergo heart surgery.

Fortunately, she is now in a better position and recovering. The AEW President further explained that the situation with his mother factored heavily into his decision with Regal, who had wanted to reunite with his son.

However, he conceded that he won't be able to facilitate every request to be with a family member. This is reasonable considering many of the talents between AEW and WWE's rosters share family connections, such as Keith Lee and Mia Yim or Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair.

Be sure to share your reaction to William Regal's departure in the comments below, and join us in wishing Mrs. Khan well in her recovery.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes