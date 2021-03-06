"I think there's merit to it" - Tony Khan on the possibility of an AEW streaming network

AEW has grown exponentially since it first launched in 2019. It has been quite successful during that time, and it has developed a sizable television audience through its deal with TNT. Unlike WWE, AEW does not yet have its own streaming service. But in a recent interview, AEW President Tony Khan hinted that he'd be open to using one.

At the moment, AEW's content is spread out across various platforms, such as TNT and YouTube. In a world where streaming services like Disney Plus rule the day, AEW could look to launch its own network at some point.

In a recent interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Tony Khan teased that he has thought about utilizing a streaming service for AEW.

"There’s a very valuable library. Certainly a conversation that I’ve had, and as the library grows, and the amount of content we’ve had grows—which happens every week with more and more great shows that we do—I think there’s merit to it."

The topic was brought up due to the recent purchase of the WWE Network by Peacock, which is owned by NBCUniversal. The sale was valued at a whopping $1 billion dollars. The WWE Network is a large library of wrestling that includes content from WWE, WCW, EVOLVE and other promotions.

While WWE has a long history at its disposal, AEW only arrived in 2019. Still, there would be a lot of interest in its potential streaming service. As with any move, there would be pros and cons if AEW decided to launch its own platform. For example, if the company used the service to stream its special events, it would lose out on the revenue it gets from pay-per-view providers.

Tony Khan added that there are "other methods" for delivering an AEW show

Though Khan mentioned that he has considered an AEW streaming network, he elaborated that there are multiple ways to deliver a wrestling show right now.

"There’s other methods of delivery, too. There are other ways to deliver the show, and these are important conversations to be having right now."

Khan seems to be giving such discussions great importance because having different outlets for a show would surely benefit AEW. AEW's upcoming pay-per-view Revolution will stream on FITE TV and B/R Live. At the moment, these sites are AEW's preferred platforms, but the company could explore other alternatives going forward.