"I thought they were worth a gamble" - Tony Khan details which AEW stars disrupted his business model

AEW President Tony Khan recently detailed what he looks for in talent before hiring them. He also spoke about how two stars in particular broke the mold of his recruitment process.

All Elite Wrestling has one of the most varied rosters in the pro wrestling business. Young up-and-coming stars, veterans with 30 years of experience, technical indie wrestlers - you name it and AEW has it. There really is something for everyone in Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking with Swerve Strickland on the "Swerve City Podcast," Khan provided insight into what he looks for in talent. He also explained how stars like Jade Cargill and Satnam Singh weren't only gambles, but good ones at that.

"First of all, when you look at their body of work coming in, sometimes you get athletes, like Satnam Singh is a great example or Jade Cargill, where they didn’t have prior experience in pro wrestling, but they were great athletes, actually both of them played basketball at a high level. I thought they were worth a gamble. We typically don’t take people in who don’t have a lot of prior wrestling experience." (H/T Ringside News).

However, Khan was keen to stress that for the most part, having previous wrestling experience is crucial to AEW signing someone.

"We don’t train wrestlers from scratch here. It’s a different business model. There are a lot of great people, but for us, we kind of pick our spots when it comes to that thing, because we’re not as much about centralized training all week long. We come together like locusts in a different city every week and then we go our separate ways. I think for us, having a lot of prior wrestling experience is really important.” (H/T Ringside News).

Tony Khan's gambles have paid off so far in AEW

It may just be a coincidence that Double or Nothing is AEW's next pay-per-view. But Tony Khan really does like to put a lot on the line when it comes to the more inexperienced members of the AEW roster, especially Jade Cargill and Satnam Singh.

While Singh's debut was less successful than some may have hoped for, the former NBA player has looked unstoppable in his alliance with Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt.

As for Jade Cargill, she might just be the most successful pet project so far. Currently 31-0 in AEW and the reigning TBS Champion, Cargill shows no sign of slowing down in her quest to be the most dominant woman in AEW.

