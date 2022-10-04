Tony Khan details Jon Moxley's involvement in original plans for wrestling legend's AEW debut

Tony Khan revealed that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was initially involved in original plans to bring in The Great Muta (Keiji Muto) to the company.

A few weeks ago at Rampage: Grand Slam, the 38-year veteran made his surprise AEW debut. He saved former rival Sting from Buddy Matthews' attack during the duo's no disqualification tag team match, with Darby Allin and Brody King as their respective partners.

Muta performed his signature dragon screw leg whip and Poison Fog (green mist) on Matthews, enabling Sting to score a pinfall victory, and they stood tall together afterward.

During an interview with Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement, Khan disclosed that Moxley came up with the idea of having the Japanese legend in AEW during the Forbidden Door media scrum in June.

"Great Muta, we've been talking about for a long time. And it was funny because Mox [Jon Moxley] brought it up in the press conference and we were already talking about it and I was like 'they're with New Japan' so I was kind of like 'I don't know if this is like the best time.' It was like..... we're already working on it," Khan said. [From 15:05 to 15:23]

The president also confessed that Muta was originally scheduled to appear at All Out but was unavailable at the time. He then slated the latter for the Grand Slam event, which he thought was a great idea.

Sting will be at The Great Muta's last match; he wants AEW star Darby Allin to be with him.

Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta will have his retirement show at Pro Wrestling Noah on January 22, 2023, in Yokohama, Japan, called "The Great Muta Final Bye-Bye." Sting will be involved in the said event as he and Muta will be tag-team partners.

However, In an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Icon admitted that he wants AEW star Darby Allin to get involved in the upcoming extravaganza.

"I’m trying to get Darby Allin to come with me... It’s such an honor, especially since that will be his last night as The Great Muta character," Sting said.

JustRasslin @JustRasslin Sting & The Great Muta Sting & The Great Muta https://t.co/8Y3kmMS238

Sting and Muta were involved in some of the most iconic matches in pro wrestling history. The two competed in WCW (Starrcade 1989) and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (WCW/NJPW Supershow 1991) from the late 80s to the early 90s.

They last faced each other in a triple threat match at WCW Fall Brawl 2000, where the AEW star was victorious against the Japanese legend and Vampiro.

Do you want to see Sting and The Great Muta team up next year? Sound off in the comments section.

Please credit My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from the first half of the article.

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far