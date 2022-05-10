"We have so many great stars" - Tony Khan details the troubles of fitting top AEW performers into three hours of TV

AEW President Tony Khan has amassed one of the most impressive rosters in wrestling. However, with all of those stars comes the challenge of trying to fit them all into a limited amount of television time.

AEW currently has three hours of weekly programming on TV. Dynamite, which lasts for two hours every Wednesday, and Rampage, a one-hour show that airs every Friday.

While AEW airs Dark and Dark: Elevation on its official YouTube channel (Elevation on Mondays and Dark on Tuesdays), there isn't much room to feature everyone on the main weekly broadcasts.

Speaking to Swerve Strickland on the Swerve City podcast, Khan admitted that trying to accommodate everyone on TV is a real challenge he faces every week.

“I think a big thing is right now we have so many great stars and there’s only three hours of TV time in AEW. So it’s a challenge, but I think we use other great outlets at our disposal like AEW Dark and AEW Elevation which are great shows.” (H/T Wrestling Headlines).

Tony made a point to note that Dark and Dark: Elevation shouldn't go unmerited as promising young stars like The Acclaimed, Powerhouse Hobbs, and a large portion of the AEW women's division came from the YouTube shows.

“We’ve seen a lot of great wrestlers come to TV and they started on AEW Dark and they weren’t in prominent winning positions. We’ve seen people like Max Caster, Will Hobbs and actually Max Caster and Anthony Bowens worked separately on Dark and then ended up coming together as a team and a number of other people as well. It’s helped us enhance our women’s division. I think a lot of really quality people started wrestling there and got a lot of good reps in, and now they’ve become really solid TV wrestlers for us. So AEW Dark and Elevation have given us an outlet to grow." said Tony Khan (H/T Wrestling Headlines).

Tony Khan has a stacked lineup for this week's Dynamite

As Double or Nothing inches closer, both Dynamite and Rampage will be fit to burst with star power in the lead up to the big event. So who has Tony Khan put on his shows this week?

On Dynamite, there will be three Owen Hart Cup Quarter-Finals taking place. Toni Storm will take on Jamie Hayter in the women's tournament. For the men's side, Darby Allin will face Jeff Hardy, and Adam Cole will square off against Dax Harwood.

Elsewhere on the show, CM Punk will face John Silver, and Ricky Starks will defend the FTW Championship against the current AEW Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy.

It will be interesting to see which of these stars reign supreme on Wednesday night.

