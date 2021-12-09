"I heard from them recently" – Details on WWE recently contacting AEW President Tony Khan

AEW boss Tony Khan has shed light on his recent talks with WWE regarding using certain talents to appear in documentaries produced by the global juggernaut.

It's rare to hear about WWE and AEW holding talks while they fiercely compete to attract more eyeballs. However, during his appearance on the latest episode of the My Mom's Basement podcast, Tony Khan disclosed that WWE reached out to him a while back.

Khan said WWE wanted AEW talents, who have previously worked for Vince McMahon's company, to appear in a few of their upcoming biographies. The AEW President said he's open to talking to the promotion, and they were "very nice" during their recent chat:

"I heard from them recently, I'll break this news here. They are doing documentaries and biographies and wanted to use some people from AEW. It's gonna come out sooner or later. They wanted to interview some people who wrestle here, used to wrestle there, that have history there, so, we'll see. I'm open to talking, I heard from them, and they were very nice."

AEW chief Tony Khan also heard from WWE last year

Earlier this year, Chris Jericho's appearance on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions created ripples across the wrestling world as it featured an AEW star appearing on a WWE-produced show.

Regarding Jericho's podcast appearance, Khan revealed he readily agreed since he's good friends with both Chris and Steve Austin. He said WWE approaching him was very classy:

"We also heard from them last year about the Chris Jericho thing (Broken Skulls), and that made sense to me because of Steve, because both he and Jericho are friends of mine. The way they approached me was very classy. I have nothing bad to say about that."

While it would be unreasonable to expect AEW and WWE to exchange talents, minor crossovers like these could still keep fans riveted.

Do you see AEW and WWE collaborating on more ventures in the coming months and years? Sound off in the comments section below.

