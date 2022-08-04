"Primarily focused on the whole company" - Tony Khan discloses details about backstage changes in AEW

AEW founder and owner Tony Khan has commented on the talent relations shake-up that was announced yesterday.

In a bid to expand, the company has handed promotions to the likes of Sonjay Dutt, QT Marshall, Pat Buck, and Tony Schiavone. Former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Madison Rayne was brought in as a coach to enhance the women's division.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Khan highlighted that his main objective is the overall development of the promotion. He stated that he is also open to the idea of Rayne continuing to ply her trade as a wrestler.

“I’m not saying she wouldn’t wrestle anymore,” Khan said, noting that he’s ‘open to it.’ “We have people in the office who wrestle as part of their schedule,” Khan said, with management figures such as QT Marshall, Sonjay Dutt, and Christopher Daniels still involved in matches and angles, “I’m primarily focused on the whole company,” Khan said of the latest delegations in duty. “But [Madison Rayne wrestling is] definitely something I’m really open to.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Tony Khan further elaborated on the talent relation shake-up

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



If you missed

@ 8pm PT/9pm MT/10pm CT/11pm ET starting on TBS West right NOW! Thank you all who watched @AEWonTV tonight! We had a great show thanks to your great support!If you missed #AEWDynamite tonight, or if you’re on the west coast, you can see the show NOW on @TBSNetwork West TONIGHT@ 8pm PT/9pm MT/10pm CT/11pm ET starting on TBS West right NOW! Thank you all who watched @AEWonTV tonight! We had a great show thanks to your great support!If you missed #AEWDynamite tonight, or if you’re on the west coast, you can see the show NOW on @TBSNetwork West TONIGHT@ 8pm PT/9pm MT/10pm CT/11pm ET starting on TBS West right NOW!

Besides being a popular name in IMPACT, Madison Rayne has also competed in WWE in the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament.

In the same interview, TK seemed elated by the shake-up and expressed his joy at having Rayne as a part of AEW.

“We’ve shaken up the office a bit. We have a lot of great executives, and like you said we’ve added… Madison Rayne… she’s a great person in the ring and a great person in the office.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

In 2017, Rayne penned a deal with Ring of Honor - a company that was purchased by Tony Khan earlier this year. She battled her first bout in the promotion against Deonna Purrazzo in 2017. Do you think the signing of Rayne will help AEW's women's division? Sound off in the comments section below!

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far