Tony Khan discloses interesting details about AEW Rampage 

Tony Khan recently revealed that AEW Rampage would be live on some weeks while a taped version will be aired during the others.

AEW Rampage is all set to premiere on August 13th, Friday. The hour-long weekly show is likely to solve the promotion's problem of a bloated roster by giving opportunities to underused stars.

Some big news here. #AEWDynamite is moving to TBS. New show debuting soon on TNT. https://t.co/lUw6Im8uYZ — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) May 19, 2021

In an interview with PWInsider, the AEW President divulged details about the show, saying that Rampage would be taped after the special Dynamite Grand Slam episode at New York City. Both Rampage and Dynamite will be moving to TBS starting from January 2022.

Khan explained that while Rampage would air live on most occasions, the promotion would tape the show after AEW Dynamite in some cities where the crowd is "amazing."

“No. It’s going to be different formats,” Khan revealed. “With Rampage, there’s going to be some weeks Rampage will be live and there’ll be weeks where we plan to tape Rampage after Dynamite, including here at Arthur Ashe Stadium [in NYC], where we will be filming also after. We’ll do Dynamite live and we’ll also film Rampage. And in some of the markets where we have these amazing crowds, I think it’s okay.”

Tony Khan also disclosed that AEW Rampage would serve as the go-home episode for the promotion's pay-per-views since it would air just a couple of days before the events on Sundays.

AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation's changed schedule

Tony Khan also revealed that AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation's schedules will change. He explained that instead of Dark being taped before Dynamite every week, Elevation would take that spot.

He further stated that AEW Dark: Elevation would become shorter now and that the promotion is still exploring venues to film Dark and other "great" content.

“Before Dynamite, we used to tape Dark. That’s going to change. I’m going to tape Elevation before Dynamite now,” Khan said. “So it’s going to be a shorter Elevation and I may add matches that I’ll explain where I’ll add them from. I’m going to procure a venue for use to tape Dark and other content that’ll be great. And I’m really looking forward to this. "

Tony Khan concluded by saying that Dark will continue to be a developmental territory, where the young guns of the promotion hone their skills and craft.

Are you excited to watch AEW Rampage? Do you think AEW is going overboard with as many four shows every week? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Alan John