Tony Khan discloses whether he would have CM Punk at another AEW media scrum

AEW president Tony Khan has revealed whether or not he would ever allow CM Punk back at another post-show media scrum following his actions after All Out 2022.

Punk was absent from the line-up of wrestlers who appeared at the Forbidden Door post-show media scrum, leading some to believe that due to his outburst in September 2022, he won't be allowed to do one again.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case. When asked about this at the Forbidden Door post-show media scrum, Tony Khan admitted that he would be more than happy to do another scrum with CM Punk and that the former AEW World Champion has already done a lot of good media for the company leading up to the debut of Collision and the return of Forbidden Door.

"He's great in these, and he's been doing a lot of media. He would've been great in this, I would be happy to do a press conference with him. He's been doing a lot of great media this week to build up the shows. No, I thought he had a great match tonight, and it's been a really big couple of weeks having him back. It's been a very positive influence for the company. I think he's been doing a lot of media, and I'm sure we'll get him out doing more media this week to promote the shows ... and he's a big part of what's happening in AEW right now." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

CM Punk's outburst at the All Out scrum in September 2022 eventually led to the infamous "Brawl Out" incident between himself, his good friend Ace Steel, and The Elite.

CM Punk picked up a huge win at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door

For the first time since the All Out main event against Jon Moxley, AEW fans got to see CM Punk wrestle in a one-on-one match. Only this time, it wasn't against a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

Punk faced Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima at Forbidden Door in the first round of the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, with the former AEW World Champion garnering a mixed reception from the Toronto faithful.

After a back-and-forth contest, it was Punk who picked up the victory after hitting a GTS. The Straight Edge Superstar will move on to the tournament's semi-finals, where he will face either Roderick Strong or Samoa Joe in the next round.

