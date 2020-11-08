Tony Khan discusses AEW Games, multiple games in development

One thing AEW fans can't seem to stop talking about since the announcement of the company was the fact that they could finally be the wrestling company to bring a new wrestling game to the market to rival the WWE 2K series.

Last week, All Elite Wrestling unveiled its latest project entitled AEW Games, with a huge announcement coming this Tuesday at 6 PM EST on YouTube. Ahead of that event, Tony Khan was asked about AEW Games during the Full Gear media scrum earlier this evening.

Tony Khan says AEW Games is making multiple games on various platforms. A console game that’s “best in class,” and a “general manager” game. “A few different titles” but they want to expand to gaming fans and AEW fans both. #AEWFullGear — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) November 8, 2020

New AEW Games information

While fans didn't expect to hear any further information on the AEW Games division until Tuesday, Khan shared quite a bit of information following Full Gear.

"I can't say too much. We're making multiple games. We're working on more than one game at AEW games and we're going to cater to different platforms. We're going to cater to different kinds of games and different interests. I think we'll put a title out that's a console game that's best in class console game. We're really excited about it. We have some big surprises to come in 2020. I just can't say that enough, there's still time in 2020. The show was great but there is still a lot to come this year. That can impact our video game plans and I think also, we're going to put something out for those people, like myself, that love putting wrestling cards together and allow somebody to do the job I do which be the general manager of AEW and book cards. So that'll be fun. There's going to be a few different titles and then I don't think we're going to stop there either. I think we're going to look to expand here at AEW Games because it's a great chance to build AEW and introduce gaming fans to AEW and introduce AEW to gaming fans, expand and build a business. So there's a lot to come from there for sure." - Tony Khan

Thanks to Khan, we now know that multiple games are in development for All Elite Wrestling, including the widely requested console game. The General Manager game sounds like something that will most likely be for mobile devices, but you never know what might come of that.

Be sure to tune into AEW Games big announcement this Tuesday at 6 PM EST on YouTube for more information on this exciting development.