Tony Khan discusses criticism of AEW women's division

AEW has had its fair share of growing pains since the launch of the company. But it seems nothing has been more criticized by the fanbase more than the women's division within All Elite Wrestling.

At Full Gear, Hikaru Shida defended her AEW Women's World Championship against the Native Beast, Nyla Rose. There was a lot of feedback and critiques since the match was announced that it had little to no build and just felt thrown together.

While Cody Rhodes seemingly downplayed those comments on his media call earlier this week, Tony Khan took a more direct approach tonight during the AEW media scrum following the pay per view.

Tony Khan understands the criticism of the AEW women’s division. “I should have probably done better” when it comes to Nyla’s storyline about not wrestling until she gets a title shot being confined to Dark (with fewer views) rather than Dynamite. #AEWFullGear — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) November 8, 2020

Tony Khan admits the build could've been better for the AEW women's title match

Khan was very open with his opinions tonight when it came to the booking of the AEW women's division and seemed sincere in wanting to improve these kinds of things going forward.

“I understand what people are saying about the division. I should have probably done better to put some of Nyla's story when she said she wasn't going to wrestle again and Vickie said she wasn't going to wrestle again until they got the title shot. I should have used that on Dynamite more. I watch Dark very closely and work on Dark very closely and book Dark, so I'm obviously watching Dark, but I forget sometimes that there's about half the audience watches Dark for us, typically." - Tony Khan

It's honestly refreshing to hear when an owner of a company not only understands their shortcomings but is making an effort to figure out how to improve things going forward. While he is correct, a lot of the story for Nyla Rose as of late has occurred on AEW Dark, there is a portion of the fanbase that doesn't tune into that show.

More focus on women's storylines, especially centered around the championship, should be featured on AEW Dynamite going forward. Keeping the fans in the loop about what is going on when it comes to the title picture looks to be something AEW will be doing going forward.