"He was completely wrong" - Tony Khan discusses his dad's thoughts on AEW

AEW president Tony Khan hasn't talked much about his father Shad Khan's involvement with the company. However, he has revealed that his dad admitted to being wrong about the promotion not working out.

Tony Khan co-owns All Elite Wrestling alongside his father Shahid, as well the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL and Fulham FC in the English Championship (soon to be Premier League as they were recently promoted).

Despite Shahid being the lead investor and co-owner of AEW, Tony Khan is the driving force behind the company in terms of making it a success, which he has managed to do despite his dad not being too sure to begin with.

Speaking with Swerve Strickland on the "Swerve City Podcast," Tony Khan admitted that his dad wasn't always behind the idea of AEW and has since stated that he was wrong about the upstart promotion:

“He’s gone into like Forbes a couple of times on the record and said like he was completely wrong, and I'm not like shoving it in his face. He’s the reason we are all here,” said Tony. [18:40-18:57]

Khan went on to say that even though his dad expects him to waste his money once he inherits his family fortune, Tony believes he has built something special in All Elite Wrestling:

“It was a great quote because you know he said this money, it’s his money, 'but someday I’ll pass away and you and your sister are going to inherit it and start blowing through it now', and luckily I think we’ve built something really special.” [19:04-19:19]

Two of Tony Khan's worlds could collide in the UK

Wrestling and football (or soccer for our North American readers) don't seem like they go hand-in-hand. For Tony Khan, not only are they linked, but they could combine in the future if things go his way.

Khan has made it very clear that he wants to take AEW to the UK in the near future. His stated destination for a wrestling show is at Craven Cottage, the stadium of his beloved Fulham Football Club.

The belief was that AEW was going to try and host the 2020 edition of Fyter Fest in the UK; however, the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to that.

If a Craven Cottage show takes place, it will be the first stadium show that AEW will have put on since the "Dynamite Grand Slam" event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2021 in New York City.

