"In this business, you never know" - Tony Khan discusses the possibility of Shane McMahon to AEW

Shane McMahon's arrival in AEW would create tremendous buzz for the company. As it happens, Tony Kahn is not entirely opposed to the idea of Vince McMahon's son in All Elite Wrestling.

It was reported a few weeks back that Shane had been let go from WWE. This was reportedly as a result of backstage heat between the younger McMahon and WWE's agents during the poorly-recieved Men's Royal Rumble match. Shortly after this news hit the internet, Tony Kahn announced that a major free agent signing would be showing up on Dynamite.

A small but vocal section of fans on social media immediately launched into speculation regarding Shane and AEW. While the idea sounds completely ridiculous, it's certainly been a strange and wonderful couple of years for professional wrestling, and it feels like nothing is truly off the table anymore.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan stated that he would certainly take Shane McMahon's call if the possibility of signing him ever arose. The AEW President admitted that it was almost impossible for that to happen, but concluded by saying that in the wrestling business, one can never say anything for sure.

“I’d certainly take the call,” Khan says. “I’m sure he’d be an interesting person to talk to about wrestling. I’m not sure exactly if he would be a fit. I have not heard from him, and I don’t expect to hear from him, but in this business, you never know."

SI Wrestling @SI_wrestling Tony Khan on Keith Lee’s AEW debut: “As soon as I saw that he was released, this was the moment I dreamed about” buff.ly/3GDVK1D Tony Khan on Keith Lee’s AEW debut: “As soon as I saw that he was released, this was the moment I dreamed about” buff.ly/3GDVK1D

Tony Khan discusses Jay White showing up in AEW

Keith Lee wasn't the only big name to debut on Dynamite this week. In a shocking backstage segment, Jay White showed up to assist the Super Elite in attacking the Best Friends.

Tony Khan spoke to Sports Illustrated about The Switchblade's appearance in AEW:

“Expect to see more Jay White in AEW,” Khan says. “He came through the ‘Forbidden Door’, and there were many reasons his arrival transpired the way it did on Dynamite. That wasn’t finalized until Sunday, and I’m so happy that we could bring that excitement to the fans. I wanted to have that ‘Forbidden Door’ element to our show. It was intentional to have that moment backstage, reuniting members of the Bullet Club against their old rivals from Chaos in Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Jay White shares plenty of history with the Young Bucks, Adam Cole and Kenny Omega. Cole welcoming the Best Bout Machine's former nemesis during his absence will definitely come into play in the future. And with tension already appearing between ReDragon and the Bucks, this will be an intriguing story to look out for.

Edited by Jacob Terrell