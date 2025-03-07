Tony Khan dismisses a very alarming rumor circulating about AEW as false

Tony Khan has often been called out by fans and critics for his ways of running AEW. Recently, he dismissed a rumor regarding his work ethic that had been circulating for a long time.

Over the last six or so years, Tony Khan has led AEW to becoming one of the top wrestling promotions in the world and a direct competitor of WWE. Since the formation of the company, Khan has developed his own work structure and leadership regime. However, there have been many rumors regarding his methods of working.

In a recent media call, Tony Khan debunked an alarming and long-standing rumor about AEW. Recent reports stated that the President did not hold any production meetings. Khan denied the speculations outright and stated that he met with multiple working groups during show days on numerous occasions. These work groups include producers, coaches, production staff, and announcers.

The company's creative head denied all the rumors floating with regard to this subject. Instead, Tony Khan said that he was more focused on improving the communication structure of his company.

Tony Khan is gearing up for AEW's next major pay-per-view

Following this media call, Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling have their eyes on Los Angeles, as the city will play host to their next major pay-per-view, Revolution. The event is scheduled to take place on March 9 at the Crypto.com Arena.

The event is slated to be one of the biggest for the promotion and will be headlined by Jon Moxley vs Cope for the AEW World Heavyweight Title. The PPV will also see stars such as Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, MJF, Mariah May, and Toni Storm in action.

Here is the complete match card scheduled for AEW Revolution:

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope - for the AEW World Championship

Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May - for the AEW Women's World Championship

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega - for the AEW International Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King - for the AEW Continental Championship

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe - for the TBS Championship

The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners - for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet - No. 1 contender match for the AEW World Championship

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher - steel cage match

MJF vs. Hangman Page

"Big Boom" A.J., Orange Cassidy, and Mark Briscoe vs. MxM Collection - "Zero Hour" match

It remains to be seen how things pan out for AEW amid what looks like a stacked card.

