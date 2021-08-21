Tony Khan drops another hint at CM Punk joining AEW

'CM Punk Day' is trending on Twitter today as fans await his return to pro-wrestling. The former WWE champion will possibly be AEW bound tonight, and Tony Khan has added fuel to the fire.

The pro-wrestling world has waited for CM Punk to make his return to the ring, and tonight their prayers may come true. According to various rumors, the former WWE champion is set to appear on AEW Rampage and make his return to pro-wrestling after seven years.

I’m betting that excitement from the most anticipated announcement in @AEW history at #AEWRampage The First Dance will build up through All Out on PPV. We’ll make new fans + we’ll welcome dormant wrestling households worldwide back into the fold; a new era in #AEW begins tomorrow — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 19, 2021

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was on Busted Open Radio this morning when he hinted at CM Punk returning to the ring. He did not name the former WWE Superstar but slyly confirmed the rumors were true. He said:

"It's great to be able to have those possibilities and not to have everything spoiled for you. But on the other hand, I think everybody has a pretty good idea what to expect tonight. I don't like to let people down. I have no plans to disappoint anybody tonight. I think people are gonna be very happy with what they see. They've been waiting to see this for a long time." said Tony Khan.

"Finally, at The First Dance, I think we're gonna satisfy a lot of people and make a lot and make a lot of wrestling fans really happy. And we're gonna make some new fans. They're gonna be people who are gonna read about what happened tonight and they're gonna want to check out AEW and that is exactly the reaction we're looking for." [H/T WrestlingNews]

Tony Khan has gone on to tweet the same thing.

I’m betting that excitement from the most anticipated announcement in @AEW history at #AEWRampage The First Dance will build up through All Out on PPV. We’ll make new fans + welcome dormant wrestling households worldwide back into the fold; a new era in #AEW begins TONIGHT ON TNT — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 20, 2021

AEW have been hinting at CM Punk's signing for some time

Ever since rumors of CM Punk signing a deal with AEW have come to light, several stars have been dropping hints. MJF, Kenny Omega and Darby Allin have referenced the former UFC star on-air and added fuel to the rumors.

CM Punk, too, has been posting cryptic stories on his Instagram page and also on commentary.

Will we see CM Punk making his return to the ring tonight? Tune in to AEW Rampage to find out.

Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!

Edited by Aashran Mahajan