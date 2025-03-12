Tony Khan drops major announcement after AEW Revolution

  • home icon
AEW President Tony Khan dropped a huge bombshell on X days after the Revolution pay-per-view. The show was a major point of discussion for the past couple of days. It featured great storylines, stellar wrestling, and a stacked lineup of matches. Days after the event, Tony started to build the Dynasty pay-per-view.

One of the most dynamic matches at Revolution was between Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita for the International Championship. The duo tore the house down, and the Best Bout Machine won the title for the first time in his career. Tony Khan recently announced a huge tournament to determine Kenny Omega's opponent at the Dynasty pay-per-view.

In the bracket, Beast Mortos, Ricochet, Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, Hechicero, Kastuyoti Shibata, Mark Davis, and a wildcard entry have been announced, and they will wrestle on upcoming Dynamite and Collision episodes. The winner of these matches will wrestle in a four-way match on the March 19 edition of Dynamite. The survivor of this match would go on to face Omega at Dynasty.

Take a look at Tony Khan's tweet below:

It will be interesting to see who goes to Dynasty and challenges Kenny Omega for the International Championship.

