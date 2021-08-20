Tony Khan drops major CM Punk hint ahead of AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage: The First Dance couldn't possibly be more hyped up and one man is responsible for it: CM Punk. AEW boss Tony Khan furthered belief that Punk could be All Elite with a tweet the day before Rampage.

Tony Khan tweeted that Rampage will see the most anticipated announcement in AEW history that will welcome back dormant wrestling fans and begin a new era for AEW:

"I’m betting that excitement from the most anticipated announcement in @AEW history at #AEWRampage The First Dance will build up through All Out on PPV. We’ll make new fans + we’ll welcome dormant wrestling households worldwide back into the fold; a new era in #AEW begins tomorrow," Tony Khan tweeted.

It is interesting to note that AEW has never mentioned CM Punk on their shows. Even when AEW stars have been quizzed about CM Punk in interviews, they have spoken about it as speculation.

Despite this, AEW has sold out the United Center in Chicago purely on speculation and hype around the Voice of the Voiceless and it will be a huge shame if he doesn't show up.

AEW have dropped several hints regarding CM Punk

Tony Khan's tweets aside, Kenny Omega, MJF and Darby Allin have dropped major hints that CM Punk could be arriving.

Darby Allin challenged the "best in the world" to prove himself in AEW while MJF referenced CM Punk's iconic pipebomb in his own promo when he was talking to Chris Jericho.

The Super Elite and Kenny Omega in particular donned two separate shirts in different AEW Dynamite episodes. One read "Cookie Monster" and the other, on this week's Dynamite, read "Chick Magnet." Both spell out CM and you can guess the rest.

KENNY OMEGA WITH THAT CHICK MAGNET SHIRT..... 👀👀👀👀👀👀



🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚#AEWDynamite — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) August 19, 2021

There are other reports that TNT and WarnerMedia are already settled on the idea of CM Punk joining AEW so it seems like the Straight Edge superstar will finally return to professional wrestling after 7 long years.

