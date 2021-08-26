"I had no idea that he would be so interested" - Tony Khan didn't expect to sign Sting to AEW

Tony Khan, the President and CEO of AEW, was a guest on a recent edition of the Le Batard & Friends podcast. During the interview, Khan spoke about how fast AEW is growing. He also admitted he didn't expect certain wrestlers to be in the promotion so soon after its inception, naming the likes of Matt Hardy and Christian Cage.

Another wrestling legend Tony Khan named was Sting, one of the biggest babyfaces in WCW history. Sting signed with AEW last year after his WWE contract expired, debuting on the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite.

Speaking about Sting signing with AEW, Tony Khan said he didn't think the WCW legend would be available, or interested, in coming to All Elite Wrestling. Khan added that Sting has played a major role in AEW becoming such a hot product right now and that the two of them have become close behind the scenes.

"I had no idea Sting would become available. I had no idea that Sting would be so interested in coming to work in AEW and that we'd become so close, so quickly," Khan said. "We built a great relationship and he's come in and been so important to our success and through the pandemic, helped build a lot of interest, get us really hot and in this position. So Sting is one of the all-time wrestling legends and I did not expect he would come in and be available so soon."

Sting has wrestled three matches in AEW so far

What a win for @Sting & @DarbyAllin in a WILD Texas Tornado match!



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/dr4yQ4SFeo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021

Sting's first match in AEW came at AEW Revolution in a cinematic street fight, teaming up with Darby Allin to take on Team Taz's Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. This was also his first match since 2015.

Sting then wrestled his first in-ring match at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Teaming up with Darby Allin once again, the duo beat the Men of the Year - Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page.

The WCW legend also wrestled his first match on AEW Dynamite recently, teaming up with his protege Darby Allin once again to defeat 2.0 in a Texas Tornado Tag Team match.

