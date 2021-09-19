Tony Khan explains why AEW only does 4 pay-per-views a year unlike WWE

AEW President Tony Khan recently stated that he isn't thrilled with the idea of producing monthly pay-per-views just like WWE.

While speaking to Bloomberg Business of Sports, Tony Khan explained the reasoning behind AEW putting out four pay-per-views every year. He stated that he's more focused on providing a compelling television product in the form of weekly Dynamite and Rampage episodes.

He added that the combined three-hour of the two flagship programs is core for the company. Tony Khan believes the storyline build-up to these quarterly pay-per-views generates a lot of buzz among wrestling fans before the event:

"They do a lot of shows, at least one a month. I don’t put on that many of these big PPVs. I really try to focus on television product, Dynamite and Rampage. The three hours of television and our shoulder programming and developmental content is really a core focus for me and then the stories build up to the quarterly PPV events and it’s pretty exciting because the closer we get to the PPVs you can really feel the excitement building, these stories building, people can’t wait to see these big matches," Tony Khan said. (H/T- WrestleZone)

WRESTLEVOICE @WrestleVoice1 After watching #AEWAllOut 2021 again, I have to honestly say that my Top 10 PPV order has changed a little. Over the last couple days, I checked out some other PPVs and I can make an objective decision. All out is in my Top 5 now. After watching #AEWAllOut 2021 again, I have to honestly say that my Top 10 PPV order has changed a little. Over the last couple days, I checked out some other PPVs and I can make an objective decision. All out is in my Top 5 now. https://t.co/0PID5xh4H8

Aside from AEW, other promotions like IMPACT Wrestling also follow the same pattern of producing four pay-per-views a year. Tony Khan's statement couldn't be more agreeable since holding them every month tends to kill the hype for some of the matches.

Moreover, it also affects the storyline build-up since wrestlers don't have much time to provide a compelling storyline.

Speaking of pay-per-views, AEW's recently concluded All Out event turned out to be an extremely successful show this year. The company provided a collective display of entertainment and the shocking debuts of three former WWE superstars in Ruby Soho, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson.

AEW's next pay-per-view Full Gear will take place in November

Xylot Themes @XylotThemes

#AEWAllOut AEW Full Gear 2021 will be on Saturday November 13th!! AEW Full Gear 2021 will be on Saturday November 13th!!

#AEWAllOut https://t.co/ADn4zxOgLn

AEW's last pay-per-view of 2021, Full Gear, is set for November 13th. The event was initially scheduled to go down on November 6th. However, Tony Khan decided to postpone it, citing a clash with other combat sports events.

It remains to be seen which high-profile matches the company has planned for November.

Also Read

Do you agree with Tony Khan's statement about AEW holding quarterly pay-per-views? Sound off in the comments section below.

A top IMPACT Wrestling star wants to face Adam Cole! In fact, he told us so. Click here for more.

Edited by Vedant Jain