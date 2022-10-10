Tony Khan explains why he's rarely on AEW TV

While AEW owner and president Tony Khan is a major figure in the company's programming, you may have noticed he's rarely on TV. According to Khan himself, that's kind of by design.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Khan called himself a "device," and a "very effective one" at that:

“I have made all of four appearances in 160 episodes. All of them did about a million [viewers]. Really, every time they were very necessary..." said Khan.

Those four appearances included the Brodie Lee tribute show (which he described as "the most regrettable" and was in no way bragging), as well as the announcements of the Forbidden Door PPV, the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions, and the purchase of the Ring of Honor promotion.

Tony Khan keeps his face out there in other ways

Of course, none of these appearances on AEW Dynamite or Rampage (or any time he's even referenced on those shows) would mean anything if the audience isn't aware of who he is. He's a regular presence at the post-scrum press conferences after each PPV, for example. And, of course, he's frequently on Twitter.

Tony Khan, along with his father Shahid Khan, founded All Elite Wrestling in 2019. Alongside being the owner, he serves as CEO and President of the company as well. He is also responsible for booking and producing all of AEW's programming.

Other performers in the past have revealed that, while he gives all wrestlers plenty of creative freedom, everything has to be approved by Khan before making it onto the air.

Khan also holds executive positions with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and the Premier League's Fulham Football Club, both of which are owned by Shahid. He purchased Ring of Honor earlier this year.

