"This made my day" – AEW President Tony Khan marvels at former WWE personality's rare talent

AEW President Tony Khan had nothing but praise on social media for the newest signee, Stokely Hathaway, especially on the latter's ability to counterfeit tweets.

Hathaway made his debut last Sunday at Double or Nothing 2022 during the TBS Championship match between Jade Cargill and Anna Jay, eventually siding with Cargill. He was previously known as Malcolm Bivens, the manager of Diamond Mine in WWE NXT. He was released by the sports entertainment giant on April 29, 2022.

Hathaway recently posted a fake tweet from Mariah Carey asking who will win between him and Kazuchika Okada in a match at Forbidden Door. The fake tweet also takes a swipe at Carey's copyright infringement case over the 1994 song All I Want for Christmas is You.

Khan took notice of the fake tweet and expressed his awe at Hathaway. The AEW President said he initially hated it when the latter was with WWE, but now that he's All Elite, it completed his day:

"It really just sunk in for me for the first time that @Malcolmvelli’s infamous counterfeit tweets will focus on @AEW from now on. They’ve gone from something I begrudgingly saw as amazing content from a brilliant manager working for the enemy into 2022 AEW canon. This made my day."

Check out Tony's tweet below:

Hathaway had a penchant for making fake tweets and fake DMs while working with the Stamford-based company. He will bring that rare ability to the Jacksonville-based company, and it'll be interesting to see what the future "fake tweets" will look like.

Stokely Hathaway made his presence felt on his AEW Dynamite debut

Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Athena made her Dynamite debut with an interview with Tony Schiavone. However, TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Stokely Hathaway, and the Baddies (Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet) all showed up to interrupt her.

Hathaway quickly unleashed his sharp prowess on the mic as he proclaimed himself Cargill's "publicist." He then emphasized that the latter was the goddess and queen.

Hathaway is a huge addition to the company as he'll bring his top-level promo cutting, especially for Cargill. Fans will have to tune in over the next few weeks to see what impact he'll bring to the Baddies Section.

