Tony Khan finally breaks silence on Britt Baker following her AEW suspension

Tony Khan has finally opened up about the controversy surrounding Britt Baker's suspension from AEW following a backstage confrontation with MJF. A couple of weeks back, news broke about The Doctor being legitimately suspended from All Elite Wrestling. It was noted that she and MJF had gotten into an argument backstage following the latter's almost an hour-long Iron Man match against Will Ospreay on the July 17th edition of AEW Dynamite.

As expected, this stunned the wrestling world, with many wondering if the promotion was right to suspend Baker. In a recent chat with Brandon Walker of Rasslin, Tony Khan was asked about the situation. The AEW President, however, chose to sidestep the question and instead spoke about Britt Baker's upcoming match against Mercedes Mone and how he was looking forward to their first-time-ever showdown.

"Britt Baker has been on the show, just this week," said Tony. "I think Britt is fantastic. So great having Dr. Britt Baker DMD back in AEW. She is facing the CEO at AEW All In. It's going to be a fantastic match. Mercedes vs. Britt is one of those dream matches that I've wanted to see for a long time." [H/T: Fightful Wrestling]

Check out the interview:

Booker T wants AEW to begin firing people after the incident involving Britt Baker

On an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that in light of the backstage confrontation between Baker and MJF, AEW needs to take some stern measures. The WWE legend said that though the promotion had suspended many performers in the past and it was time for them to start firing to set an example.

“I didn’t know if that was work or if they were… Because the da*n thing is this, so many people get suspended in AEW. They don’t get fired. They just get suspended. What is the deal with this suspension thing? They need to start firing some people to start making some example. You get suspended. That mean you coming back? I got suspended in school every month.”

With All In 2024 just around the corner, Tony Khan and co. are fully focused on the upcoming pay-per-view that would emanate from the Wembley Stadium in London.

