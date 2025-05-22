Tony Khan finally reacts to Darby Allin making history amid absence: "He left AEW under a dark cloud"

Darby Allin recently made history amid his absence from AEW. Company President Tony Khan has now reacted to this milestone achieved by the 32-year-old.

Last year, Darby Allin was supposed to climb Mount Everest. However, that did not come to fruition with him suffering an injury days before he could start his journey. He did not give up and postponed his goal. After wrapping his match with AEW in December 2024, Darby stated that he was going to attempt to climb Mount Everest. He then went ahead with his journey and also performed a skateboard kickflip at 20,000 feet.

It was recently reported that he finished climbing Mount Everest and even planted AEW's flag on top of the summit and was on his way back down. During the recent media call for AEW Double or Nothing, Sportkeeda Wrestling's Arunava Ghoshal wrote in asking Tony Khan about Allin's recent accomplishment. The President responded that he was proud of the former TNT Champion for achieving such an incredible feat by becoming the first pro wrestler to climb Mount Everest. He also mentioned that the 32-year-old had left All Elite Wrestling under a dark cloud during his absence.

It will be interesting to see when Darby Allin will make his return to AEW after his latest achievement.

