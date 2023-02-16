Tony Khan finally reveals Ring of Honor TV re-launch date 

Tony Khan has finally confirmed the re-launch date of Ring of Honor's weekly TV programming.

Ring of Honor was once the playground of some of the best and most successful wrestling talent in the world right now. The likes of Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins have all cut their teeth into the brand in the past. In 2021 the promotion made the announcement that it would be going on hiatus following Final Battle, and thus released all its contracted talent.

Tony Khan announced in 2022 that he had acquired the brand. Fans have eagerly awaited the return of ROH TV, which had to this point been teased as coming soon with no further details.

That wait is no more, as Tony Khan revealed to Sports Illustrated that the weekly TV show will come to HonorClub on Thursday, March 2nd. The show will be pre-taped much like AEW Dark, Dark Elevation, and Rampage.

“Ring of Honor TV is coming Thursday, March 2 on HonorClub,” says Khan. “We’ll have our first tapings on Feb. 25 and 26 at Universal Studios in Orlando, and we’re going to put tickets on sale for the inaugural taping on Thursday. Those will be the first-ever tapings of the new ROH." - Tony Khan said. (H/T Sports Illustrated)

Since Khan's acquisition, there have been three major ROH events. Supercard of Honor came in April, Death Before Dishonor in July, and Final Battle in December of last year.

