Tony Khan would have been fired from AEW for one major reason, veteran claims

AEW's special television event from earlier this week saw a significant increase in viewership ratings. Despite the overall growth of the Tony Khan-led promotion, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno has sounded off against the company's Head of Creative over his supposed shortcomings.

All Elite Wrestling kicked off a busy month this June by bringing back one of its original television programs, Fyter Fest, and then staging a new four-hour program, Summer Blockbuster, the following week. This past Wednesday, the company hosted another edition of its annual Grand Slam special, but for the very first time in Mexico. The show emanated from the legendary Arena México and featured several of the promotion's top stars in a variety of matches.

AEW Grand Slam Mexico notably saw a significant increase in viewership ratings compared to previous weeks' figures. The company has also experienced a generally positive trend in recent weeks regarding live audience attendance and fan reactions to Tony Khan's booking. However, the All Elite CEO continues to face criticism, as former wrestler Disco Inferno recently took to X/Twitter to take aim at TK, arguing that Khan would have been fired due to the promotion's supposed decline in ticket sales and ratings compared to figures from years prior.

"Tony is the worst booker in history based on year over year data in ratings and attendance. If he had to answer to a boss he would have been fired a few years ago. Nobody with common sense can argue against this," wrote Disco Inferno.

AEW, in the meantime, is gearing up for its upcoming major stadium show, All In: Texas, this coming month.

Results from AEW Grand Slam Mexico

Fans are still buzzing about the action-packed card of Grand Slam Mexico. The television special aired a total of six matches, the outcomes of which have been summarized below:

Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Brody King, Bandido, Templario, Atlantis Jr., and Atlantis defeated Dax Harwood, Volador Jr., and The Don Callis Family [14-person tag match]

Kazuchika Okada defeated Mark Briscoe

Mistico defeated MJF via disqualification

Hologram defeated Mascara Dorada, Lio Rush, and Ricochet [4 Million Pesos High-Flying 4-Way]

Mercedes Mone defeated Zeuxis (c) [CMLL World Women's Championship match]

The Young Bucks, The Beast Mortos, Wheeler Yuta, and Jon Moxley defeated Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, and The Opps [10-person tag match]

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative team have planned for next week.

