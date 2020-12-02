Tony Khan on future special editions of AEW Dynamite

Prior to the "Winter is Coming" AEW Dynamite special tomorrow night, Tony Khan sat down to do a media call earlier this afternoon, which covered a variety of topics.

One subject that was covered was the special editions of Dynamite that AEW has had throughout the course of 2020. Khan was asked if there were any plans for the company to continue with this strategy between pay-per-views going into 2021.

Ahead of Winter Is Coming, our biggest #AEWDynamite episode yet, tomorrow night on TNT featuring @JonMoxley v. @KennyOmegamanX for the #AEW World Championship, check out the Dynamite Control Center hosted by @tonyschiavone24 premiering right now pre-Dark! https://t.co/whWtSsOAzl — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 1, 2020

Tony Khan says more special editions of AEW Dynamite are coming

The owner of AEW was all too happy to discuss the possibility of doing more special editions of Dynamite in the future.

"It is in lieu of, you know, over saturating the pay per view market. I think we will be doing a lot of these special episodes of Dynamite. There is Fyter Fest, Fight for the Fallen, Blood and Guts was something we had planned and I expect to do in the future. There's going to be Beach Break in January and there's more ahead in December, but Winter is Coming is the biggest Dynamite we've done, and I'm really excited about tomorrow night.

"But I think, yeah, you can expect a lot of really great cards on Dynamite in the months ahead and I think it is something that really brings like a special pay per view feel to Dynamite. Like Dynamite, we always try to do big cards, whether it's a special branded show or not. But tomorrow night's card really does feel like as good of a pay per view card as you can do. It's been a challenge formatting the show, but I've really enjoyed it, and had a good time doing it this week."

