"Tony Khan is not in the game to make money" - Wrestling personality reacts to Christian joining AEW (Exclusive) 

Christian Cage signed a multi-year contract with AEW at the recently concluded Revolution PPV, and the former world champion became the latest former WWE star to join the All Elite locker room.

Christian's AEW debut received mixed reactions online, with Vince Russo also sharing his thoughts during the latest episode of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

The former WWE head writer said AEW's recent signings make sense when one understands the company's vision and mentality of the top brass. Russo claimed that Tony Khan was not in the wrestling business to make money.

The controversial wrestling personality also explained that while Sting 'couldn't move the needle,' there is not much to be expected from Paul Wight or Christian's runs in AEW.

"Bro, we have to understand AEW, and it's a whole different mentality. You have to understand Tony Khan is not in the game to make money. Once you understand Tony Khan is not in the game to make money, then it all makes a little bit more sense. We just brought in Sting, and Sting didn't move the needle; why do you think The Big Show and Christian Cage are going to move the needle, bro?"

That is so elementary: Vince Russo on AEW's issue of younger talent not going over

Russo added that younger wrestlers are not going over in AEW, and while he didn't have anything against Christian, Vince Russo highlighted that AEW's newest signing is 47 years old.

"Nobody is getting younger stars over. The fact that all this pomp and circumstance with Christian, and nothing against Christian, bro, the dude is 47, bro! He is 47."

Advertisement

Russo would also provide an example from the Revolution PPV to support his argument. The former WWE writer noted that Sting went over in the Street Fight instead of Darby Allin, and that, according to Russo, highlighted a fundamental problem of AEW.

"Bro, here is a perfect example. You got that the Sting match, whatever they called the match. The cinematic street fight. Bro, can I ask you a simple question? Why are you putting Sting over and not Darby Allin? Like, it's that simple. A 60-year-old Sting needs the victory? Like, come on, bro! That is so elementary. Why is nobody getting these young talent over?"

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Are Paul Wight, Christian, and other recent AEW signings not big enough draws?

Please credit SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.