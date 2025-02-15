Tony Khan gets booed at AEW Grand Slam 2025; makes a big promise

AEW Grand Slam Australia has been regarded as one of the most hyped events in the company's history. According to president Tony Khan, the promotion will return to Australia in the future.

Grand Slam will be AEW's first-ever show in Australia. It will also break the company's annual tradition of hosting the event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. The match card for this year's TV special features many top stars. Meanwhile, multiple championships will also be defended.

Tony Khan was out to address the crowd in Brisbane before the Grand Slam tapings. However, he was booed by them before announcing that AEW would return to Australia for more shows in the future. The announcement received a solid reaction from the Australian crowd.

Watch Tony Khan's announcement below.

One of the most talked-about matches heading into Grand Slam Australia is Mariah May vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm. May is set to defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Storm. Meanwhile, Kazuchika Okada's AEW Continental Championship will be on the line against Buddy Matthews. Mercedes Moné will defend the TBS Championship against Harley Cameron.

Two highly awaited tag team matches are also set for the show, with Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay going up against The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will team up with Claudio Castagnoli to take on Jay White and Cope.

