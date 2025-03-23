Tony Khan gives his honest take on former WWE champion: "He's a very challenging personality"

AEW President Tony Khan has given his honest take on the former WWE champion, saying that he has a very challenging personality. This may surprise some fans.

Ricochet moved from WWE to AEW in August of last year as he made his debut at All In at Wembley Stadium. His first act was to take part in the Casino Gauntlet match, where he unfortunately lost. Since then, he has gradually climbed his way up the proverbial ladder.

The former United States Champion has now established himself as a heel in the company, and Tony Khan has shared insights into Ricochet's character. Speaking on the Battleground podcast, he stated:

“One of the least-liked men in our locker room and somebody I'm a big fan of as a wrestler but he's a very challenging personality, very hard to work with, really weird guy and that's Ricochet," Khan would say. "He has really turned the fans and I think he's a great, great, great wrestler and to be honest I like working with because I think he's such a great talent in the ring.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Tony Khan says former WWE star Ricochet is a great wrestler

In the same podcast episode, the AEW president delved further into how Ricochet is as a fighter. He also expressed that while Ricochet is an excellent wrestler, he may not be considered a great person.

“He is in really top fighting condition and I think Ricochet is a great wrestler; I don't think he's a great guy,” Khan said.

That is a strange assessment, but it is also interesting because of the former WWE star's character progression. It will be interesting to see if Ricochet has anything to say about the comments from his boss.

He will focus on his upcoming Triple Threat match against Kenny Omega and Speedball Mike Bailey for the AEW International Championship.

