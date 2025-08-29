  • home icon
  • Tony Khan gives injury update on top AEW star; reveals if interim champion will be crowned

Tony Khan gives injury update on top AEW star; reveals if interim champion will be crowned

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 29, 2025 01:52 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube]

AEW President Tony Khan has given an update about the future of a major AEW champion. The Matriarchy's Nick Wayne is one of the fastest-rising stars in the company. He made the headlines after betraying Christian Cage at All In. He also holds the ROH World Television Championship. However, the 20-year-old has been out of action due to an injury.

Nick Wayne was advertised to team up with Kip Sabian and take on Adam Copeland and Christian Cage at AEW Forbidden Door. Ahead of the pay-per-view, he had injured his foot; therefore, Killswitch replaced him at the event. Many fans were wondering if the Prodigy would have to vacate his title due to the injury, or if the promotion would need to introduce a temporary replacement.

On the ROH Death Before Dishonor media call, Tony Khan revealed that Nick Wayne wouldn't need to crown an interim ROH World Television Champion, as the champion might return soon.

"Tony Khan said that Nick Wayne will be back from injury soon enough to where there wouldn’t be a need for an interim ROH World Television Champion." [H/T WrestlePurists on X]

AEW star Nick Wayne wants to set a new record with the ROH Title

The Prodigy became the youngest star to hold the ROH World Championship when he was just 19.

While speaking with Renee Paquette's Close Up, Nick Wayne revealed that he now wanted to become the longest-reigning champion.

"Definitely so like saying again, just like following the footsteps of people that I idolize, you know, a lot of people that I idolize went through Ring of Honor once upon a time and a lot of people have like held this championship, so to be able to hold it now and represent something that is like so special, and like feel like it's a very like big placeholder in this business is a very big honor to me. To win it so young, I believe the youngest to win the title is another just huge honor to me. I want to hold it for as long as I can, maybe become the longest reigning," he said.

It will be interesting to see when Nick Wayne returns to AEW.

Edited by Angana Roy
