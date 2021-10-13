AEW President Tony Khan says a streaming deal is being discussed with WarnerMedia

Tony Khan spoke on the Barstool Rasslin' Podcast, to discuss multiple topics, including whether or not AEW could potentially have a streaming platform. It could be something that resembles WWE's Network/Peacock deal.

The young billionaire stated that he is constantly being asked about a streaming deal, and that AEW is in talks with WarnerMedia in an effort to make something happen for fans:

"I'm talking to great people about WarnerMedia and AEW partnering. I think there are great opportunities. I work with one of the biggest media companies in the world and they have a lot of great ideas. Hopefully, we can make a solution for the fans. Believe me, I get asked that question every day. I'm trying to build the library up. We've done over 100 episodes of Dynamite, pay-per-views, and streaming specials," said Khan. (h/t Fightful)

Khan is known not just for being AEW President, but also for being the company's biggest hype man. This could mean that these conversations with WarnerMedia are at a very early stage, so AEW fans should probably be patient. However, the idea that AEW fans could have a streaming service like WWE is something to be excited about.

Khan also stressed the importance of original content for any streaming deal. He also went on to suggest that AEW's first ever house show: The House Always Wins, could be showcased:

"I have something nobody has ever seen before with The House Always Wins, a pay-per-view level card. It's something I've been saving and it's a great show nobody has ever seen. It's going to be available," revealed Khan. (h/t Fightful)

With the exception of AEW fans in attendance for the show, no one has seen the event and it has not been released anywhere online.

On the same episode of the Barstool Rasslin Podcast, AEW President Tony Khan was extremely blunt with his thoughts on WWE's Monday Night RAW program. He said that the brand is a weaker show to AEW and that it flat out "sucked":

"We’ll see what happens. I’m not saying for sure we’ll win, and maybe the odds are against us in some ways. But we’re going to give a better show. I know. If you don’t believe me, watch the go-home show they did last night, because it sucked. Did you watch it? Have you heard it was bad? Like, that's the prevailing opinion these days," Tony Khan said. (h/t Sportskeeda)

Will AEW Dynamite eventually overtake RAW in the raitings? What will an AEW streaming service look like? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

