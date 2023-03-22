Tony Khan hints at former WWE Superstar's major debut for AEW show

Tony Khan has dropped a major hint about former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) making her debut on an upcoming AEW show.

Moné is the current IWGP Women’s Champion in NJPW, one of All Elite Wrestling's partners, and her presence looms large in the company. As fans eagerly await the Forbidden Door 2 event, Tony Khan's hint at a potential debut for Moné has sparked excitement among wrestling fans worldwide.

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez from Bet Las Vegas, Tony Khan expressed his excitement about the upcoming Forbidden Door event and was pleased that Mercedes Moné had brought it up.

"I'm glad she brought up Forbidden Door, as it's going to be an exciting event. Certainly the shadow of Mercedes is looming large in NJPW right now. When AEW and NJPW clash at Forbidden Door, it will be very interesting to see what happens. She's certainly one of their top stars and it makes for a very interesting situation going into Forbidden Door," Khan said. [H/T - WrestleTalk]

AEW CEO Tony Khan praised Mercedes Moné ahead of Forbidden Door

During a recent interview, Tony Khan praised Mercedes Moné and stated that any wrestling company, including All Elite Wrestling, would be lucky to have her.

He expressed his high regard for her wrestling skills, saying she's one of the best wrestlers in the world.

"I think she's such a great pro wrestler and certainly one of the best in the world. Any wrestling company in the world, including AEW, is fortunate to have Mercedes," Khan noted. [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Mercedes Moné Varnado @MercedesVarnado How would they all feel when I bring them to the ground. And I’ll say… How would they all feel when I bring them to the ground. And I’ll say… https://t.co/AhZy1nFGQJ

Khan's comments have only added to the excitement surrounding Forbidden Door 2, which is set to be a groundbreaking event that will see a historic crossover.

