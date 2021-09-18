"I have some stuff up my sleeve coming soon"- Tony Khan hints at more signings for AEW

Tony Khan has made some sizeable acquisitions lately, with CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole signing for AEW. However, it seems like Mr. Khan is open to adding more talent to his roster.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan talked about the talented, young stars in AEW like Sammy Guevara and Dante Martin. The AEW President also said he has some other things up his sleeve, hinting at potential acquisitions in the future.

"Sammy Guevara is a young breakout star waiting to happen and this is really people at the top of the card but at every level of the card there are young wrestlers I’m excited about in their development and Dante Martin, at 20 years old has come in and become a TV breakthrough star waiting to happen. I mean we’re seeing a wrestler get better in front of our very eyes every week and I know he’s getting close to that big breakthrough win on Dynamite. He had a great tag match this week with Matt Sydal teaming against FTR. He’s had some really tremendous showings lately, great match with Will Hobbs a few weeks ago. I just think Dante is pretty close to a breakthrough himself. There’s a lot of young stars on this roster and I have some stuff up my sleeve coming soon too. It’s something we’re always keeping an eye on is trying to find young stars for the future and I think we have a great young roster,” Tony Khan said.

Could Tony Khan be hinting towards Bray Wyatt to AEW?

Among the free agents in the business, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt are two of the biggest names. Bray Wyatt's non-compete clause ends on October 29, while Braun Strowman is reportedly free to join any promotion.

The Monster Among Men seems less likely to head to AEW, but The Eater of Worlds could find a home in Tony Khan's company. Wyatt is known to have a creative edge to his work as a wrestler, and Tony Khan's promotion is known to giving freedom in that sense for its stars.

Having already signed big names like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole, Bray Wyatt would be just as big a name for Mr. Khan to add to what has become a stunning AEW roster.

