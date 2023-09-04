Tony Khan hopeful about former AEW champion's return

Tony Khan had yet again something to say about the AEW roster, which saw some drastic changes over the week. There are rumors floating about who's out of the promotion and who's about to get in. Khan spoke at length about everything related to AEW and even revealed that he's hopeful about a former AEW champion returning to the fold. He spoke about Jade Cargill, a red-hot name who worked several intense matches at AEW and was also the TBS Women's Champion.

He said:

"I talked to Jade recently. Hopefully, we'll get Jade back soon. We'll have to stay tuned to when and where Jade might pop up again in the world. Definitely a big fan of Jade, she put together one of the most dominant runs ever and was stopped by Kris Statlander." [h/t fightful]

Cargill, who has confessed that former WWE wrestler Chyna inspired her, made her AEW debut in 2020 and was involved in a feud with Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi, while her partner was former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal. She had a winning streak for more than 500 days, which was broken by Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing in 2023. Post that loss, Cargill has taken time off.

Former WWE wrestler says Tony Khan ignored him after CM Punk - Jack Perry feud

Former WWE wrestler Micheal Hunter Hutter, also known as EC3, has said that Tony Khan ignored an e-mail he sent him in the aftermath of the CM Punk - Jack Perry feud.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Outlaws, he said that he believed 'we need as much competition as possible.'

He said,

"I emailed Tony [Khan], not at all with intent to get a job, that's how I led off the email. But it was when all the initial [CM] Punk and Young Bucks thing went off. Just because I thought he might be a guy who lacked anybody that would just — he doesn't have a close relationship with [someone] to tell him something. It was just like an inspirational leadership message because, in theory, I do believe we need as much competition as possible for the sanctity of the industry."

With Tony Khan definitely in the eye of a storm, it remains to be seen how many other former wrestlers reach out to him to speak out.

