Tony Khan hypes major AEW debut ahead of Dynamite

AEW head honcho Tony Khan will present the debut of a new television special this Wednesday. Dynamite: Maximum Carnage will emanate from the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

For weeks now, All Elite Wrestling has been promoting and building its ongoing storylines toward the January 15 episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite, dubbed Maximum Carnage. The show will feature multiple high-stakes matchups: the first-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet Match for an AEW Women's World Title bout with Mariah May at Grand Slam Australia next month, Mark Briscoe and Private Party taking on The Hurt Syndicate, and a segment with Ricochet potentially addressing his vicious assault on Swerve Strickland.

Dynamite will also air Kenny Omega's comeback bout against Brian Cage, the culmination of HOOK's pursuit of a one-on-one match with Christian Cage, and hometown All Elite World Champion Jon Moxley defending his title against the red-hot Powerhouse Hobbs.

Taking to X/Twitter, Tony Khan posted a graphic listing the announced card for Wednesday Night Dynamite's debut edition of Maximum Carnage.

Reports from some time earlier suggest that Warner Bros. Discovery requested AEW to invest additional emphasis in producing the upcoming Dynamite and Collision tapings in Cincinnati. It remains to be seen what TK and company have in store for viewers.

