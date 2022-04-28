"Both of these men would excel" - Tony Khan hypes upcoming match on AEW Dynamite

In an interview today, AEW President Tony Khan hyped the upcoming match between Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky on Dynamite.

The Spanish God will defend his title against the former AEW Tag Team Champion in a ladder match tonight. Their rivalry has been raging for several weeks, and each man has a victory over the other. The last title change came when Guevara cheated to win the TNT Championship at Battle of the Belts II on April 15th.

In an appearance on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio today, Tony Khan hyped up the bout, declaring that he knew both men would excel in a ladder match:

“For the TNT Title, a Ladder Match with Scorpio Sky trying to challenge Sammy Guevara,” Tony said. “A three-time champion and former champion, Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara, and a lot on the line here. It’s been a crazy situation between these guys, and I know that both of these men would excel in a Ladder Match."

The AEW President went on to remind fans of what Sammy Guevara is capable of in ladder matches:

“We’ve seen Sammy Guevara hit new heights in a Ladder Match. Scorpio Sky, of course, former Face of the Revolution Ladder Match himself. So both men have won big Ladder Matches in AEW. Both men have held the TNT Title. Both men hate each other, and are both part of a larger hate, I think, with not only Sky and Sammy, but also Paige VanZant and Tay Conti are involved in this. (...) Two great champions, and like I said, two men who are great masters of the Ladder Match, so should be an awesome, awesome TNT Championship match.” (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky have both won ladder matches in AEW

On January 26, Sammy Guevara defeated Cody Rhodes in a highly-acclaimed ladder match to become the undisputed TNT Champion. The match saw numerous thrilling spots, the biggest being the Spanish God's cutter off the top of a ladder. This also happened to be Cody's last match in the company.

Dan 🔰 @Dee_Cee95x The cutter from Sammy Guevara on Cody Rhodes off the ladder was a work of art #AEWDynamite The cutter from Sammy Guevara on Cody Rhodes off the ladder was a work of art #AEWDynamite https://t.co/UBZ21YdMwA

Meanwhile, at Revolution 2021, Scorpio Sky defeated Cody Rhodes, Ethan Page, Lance Archer, Max Caster, and Penta El Zero Miedo in the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

With both men having great track records with the stipulation, expectations for this clash are extremely high. The promotion's fans as well as Tony Khan seem to think the two will meet those expectations.

