Tony Khan interested in bringing back 28-year-old major female AEW star amid lengthy absence

AEW president Tony Khan has had to shuffle his roster around a lot in 2022 due to a large influx of talent and multiple injuries. With that in mind, a star who hasn't been around for a while could be coming back on to the scene.

The star in question is Paige VanZant, who was officially signed by AEW in March 2022, but didn't make her in-ring debut until the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May.

PVZ won her debut match when herself, Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page defeated Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian and Tay Melo in a mixed trios match. However, the former UFC fighter hasn't been seen since.

But was that match at Double or Nothing a one-off appearance? Speaking in an interview with Will Washington of Grapsody, Tony Khan confirmed that he would love to have the former UFC fighter in AEW on a regular basis.

As per Fightful Select, Khan confirmed that he would love to have PVZ back in All Elite Wrestling at some point down the line, but her opponent would have to be the right one and not just any member of the roster.

Tony Khan's interview with Grapsody will go live on Monday, December 26th at Noon EST, and you can watch it in full by clicking this link.

What has Paige VanZant been doing during her time away from AEW?

At the time of writing, it's been nearly seven months since Paige VanZant was last seen in AEW. But that doesn't mean she's been doing nothing as the former UFC fighter has a very busy schedule.

PVZ spent a large portion of her summer training for a fight against Charisa Sigala that was scheduled to take place at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships BKFC 27 event in August 2022. However, the fight was postponed until BKFC 31 in October.

Unfortunately, for VanZant, Sigala stepped in on short notice to face Britain Hart at BKFC 29 in September 2022 for the BKFC Strawweight Championship. This meant that Sigala wouldn't be ready in time for her fight against VanZant, meaning the AEW star was pulled from the BKFC 31 card altogether.

Outside of fighting, PVZ has continued to entertain her fans on social media, as well as regularly posting pictures and videos to her OnlyFans page.

