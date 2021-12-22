"Any company he goes to he'll be a great" - Tony Khan would have been interested in signing current WWE Superstar

AEW owner Tony Khan admits that he would have been interested in signing Kevin Owens had he not re-signed with WWE.

Tony Khan recently sat down with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports to discuss all things AEW. When asked if there would have been any potential interest in signing Kevin Owens to the company next year had his WWE contract expired, Khan admitted he would have been interested and called Owens a great wrestler.

"I would have been interested in that. He's a great wrestler," Tony Khan said. "I think he ended up signing for what I believe is probably a lot of money. I think that's great and good for him. We have a lot of people spotlighted here and he's great. Any company he goes to he'll be a great wrestler for them."

(Keep your eyes out next week for more on AEW in 2021/2022) Part one of my interview with @TonyKhan is out now!🎙️ WWE's interest in MJF🎙️ Kevin Owens re-signing🎙️ Demand for Danhausen in #AEW 👀 Watch: youtu.be/nawXH9VvXJc 👀 Read: bit.ly/3FmMtey (Keep your eyes out next week for more on AEW in 2021/2022) Part one of my interview with @TonyKhan is out now!🎙️ WWE's interest in MJF🎙️ Kevin Owens re-signing🎙️ Demand for Danhausen in #AEW 👀 Watch: youtu.be/nawXH9VvXJc👀 Read: bit.ly/3FmMtey(Keep your eyes out next week for more on AEW in 2021/2022) https://t.co/WBzvG54Z3u

Tony Khan has some tricks up his sleeve heading into 2022

While Kevin Owens won't be coming to All Elite Wrestling anytime soon, that doesn't mean Tony Khan isn't planning on adding to the company's roster in the weeks and months to come.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, the potential debuts for Kyle O'Reilly and Brody King were teased in separate segments on the show, so both men could appear for the company sooner rather than later.

There is also an abundance of names in free agency at the moment, from Bray Wyatt to The Briscoes to Danhausen. Tony Khan is no doubt aware of the immense buzz drawn to this incredible pool of talent currently populating the realm of free agency. The AEW President will be looking to enhance his already talent-filled roster as his company gears up for 2022.

What do you make of Tony Khan's comments? Would you have liked to see Kevin Owens sign with All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

