Tony Khan introduces returning WWE Hall of Famer on AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash

AEW President Tony Khan made the fans in attendance happy when he introduced local hero and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross to the Oklahoma crowd on Dynamite: Holiday Bash.

Jim Ross has been away from commentary duties for a long time as he has been recovering from various illnesses. Tony Khan hyped up the crowd by saying the people in attendance were great. He also assured that AEW will be back in Tulsa in the month of February.

Tony then surprised the crowd in attendance by introducing the returning local hero which sent them into a wild frenzy. JR looked great and acknowledged the crowd before taking his rightful place at the commentary desk beside Excalibur and Taz.

He was called upon by Khan to commentate on the Jay White vs. Jon Moxley main event. JR seemed to be upbeat during the match, and he certainly sounded great, as seen by the fan response on social media. Wrestling fans will hope to see the legend more often and hope that he has finally put his health concerns behind him for good.

