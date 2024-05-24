Tony Khan issues big statement about his AEW TV role

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan made a big statement regarding his recent role on TV and his appearances in the past five years. Khan also said he would continue making appearances occasionally.

Over the past five years, Tony Khan has made several appearances on TV for some major announcements. Recently, Khan also became an on-screen character for the first time, as he was attacked by Jack Perry and the EVPs, The Young Bucks, and wore a neck brace afterward as a result of the beatdown.

Speaking on the AEW Double or Nothing media call recently, Tony Khan stated that he always tried to limit his TV appearances in the past five years. Khan also said that he only showed up for major announcements.

“I really tried to limit the amount of appearances I have personally made over the past five years. It would be fair to say that less than one-tenth of 1% of television time has been spent on me over the last five years. That’s how it should be. Occasionally, if a match had to be made or a major announcement, I would come out and do those things.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

It's safe to say that Khan is not interested in becoming a regular on-screen character, as he looks to deal with bookings and other matters backstage. Fans will likely not see Khan on screen, taking bumps in the near future.

Tony Khan on his AEW Dynamite appearance

Tony Khan made a brief appearance on Dynamite this past week. The AEW President brought Darby Allin with him, as he was banned by The EVPs last week.

Khan reflected on his appearance this past Wednesday:

"Even with last night, I was at most two seconds on the show. That’s how it should be. You don’t need to see a ton of me. It should be about the wrestlers, and the reaction Darby got when he got into the arena. Because the Young Bucks banned him from the arena and Kenny Omega has been out with surgery, there was really only one person who could lift that ban.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Khan also stated that it is important to focus on wrestlers and wrestling on TV rather than himself. It remains to be seen what surprises the ROH owner has in store for Double or Nothing this Sunday.