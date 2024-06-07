  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan
  • Tony Khan issues a series of bizarre tweets, calls himself a "sicko"

Tony Khan issues a series of bizarre tweets, calls himself a "sicko"

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Jun 07, 2024 14:30 GMT
Tony Khan
AEW President Tony Khan [Image source: AEW YouTube official channel]

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan had another meltdown on the 'X' social media platform as he shared a series of consecutive tweets. Khan also declared himself to be a "sicko."

Tony Khan has shared several bizarre tweets in the past, targeting his competition WWE, and critics of AEW. Khan has also made headlines in the past with his mind-blowing tweets. Meanwhile, he has gone off yet again on the X (formerly Twitter) social media platform.

Tony was probably referring to the criticism regarding his booking decisions in AEW in one of his tweets. Khan called himself a "sicko," saying he books wrestling for "the sickos."

also-read-trending Trending
"I book wrestling for the sickos because that's what I am and that's who I care about," he shared.

Khan also referred to the X bots who he has been accusing of spreading hate against AEW. Tony urged fans to let the bots know that they were having fun in his promotion.

"Wake up the bots and tell them that we're having fun over here in @AEW," he wrote.

Tony also possibly referred to his ongoing rivalry with WWE in one of his tweets by calling wrestling a cutthroat business.

"Wrestling is a high stakes cutthroat business," he wrote.

Tony Khan announces a huge crossover women's match for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will defend her title against NJPW Strong Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. However, Tony Khan has also announced that the former Sasha Banks will defend her title next week against CMLL star Zeuxis Lucero as well.

Khan revealed that if Zeuxis beat Mone, she would take the TBS Title to CMLL. It remains to be seen if Mercedes will still be the TBS Champion by the time Forbidden Door 2024 comes around.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी