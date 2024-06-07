Tony Khan issues a series of bizarre tweets, calls himself a "sicko"

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan had another meltdown on the 'X' social media platform as he shared a series of consecutive tweets. Khan also declared himself to be a "sicko."

Tony Khan has shared several bizarre tweets in the past, targeting his competition WWE, and critics of AEW. Khan has also made headlines in the past with his mind-blowing tweets. Meanwhile, he has gone off yet again on the X (formerly Twitter) social media platform.

Tony was probably referring to the criticism regarding his booking decisions in AEW in one of his tweets. Khan called himself a "sicko," saying he books wrestling for "the sickos."

"I book wrestling for the sickos because that's what I am and that's who I care about," he shared.

Khan also referred to the X bots who he has been accusing of spreading hate against AEW. Tony urged fans to let the bots know that they were having fun in his promotion.

"Wake up the bots and tell them that we're having fun over here in @AEW," he wrote.

Tony also possibly referred to his ongoing rivalry with WWE in one of his tweets by calling wrestling a cutthroat business.

"Wrestling is a high stakes cutthroat business," he wrote.

Tony Khan announces a huge crossover women's match for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will defend her title against NJPW Strong Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. However, Tony Khan has also announced that the former Sasha Banks will defend her title next week against CMLL star Zeuxis Lucero as well.

Khan revealed that if Zeuxis beat Mone, she would take the TBS Title to CMLL. It remains to be seen if Mercedes will still be the TBS Champion by the time Forbidden Door 2024 comes around.