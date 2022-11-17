"Tony Khan just rewarding his favorites for bad behavior" - Twitter erupts after AEW confirms a massive surprise return

Wrestling fans on Twitter went berserk after AEW confirmed the return of top stars Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

The Elite trio has been absent from television since their reported backstage altercation with CM Punk at All Out. However, they are set to challenge Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship at Full Gear this Saturday.

On Dynamite this week, PAC called out Omega and co. after Death Triangle's win over AR Fox and Top Flight in a six-man tag title match. The match was later made official:

Reacting to The Elite's return announcement, fans criticized Tony Khan for favoring the former World Trios Champions for bad behavior. Whereas a few suggested that they were not interested in watching Omega and The Young Bucks.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Shiny Hunter Frontz @ShinyFrontz @WrestlingCovers tony just rewarding his favorites for bad behavior no wonder people walk all over tk @WrestlingCovers tony just rewarding his favorites for bad behavior no wonder people walk all over tk

Alejandro Casañas @AlejandroCasaas @WrestlePurists The will do the millions kickouts match they always do. @WrestlePurists The will do the millions kickouts match they always do.

Tmac4113 @tmac41132 @WrestlingCovers No interest in the elite they bore me @WrestlingCovers No interest in the elite they bore me

Jim Sharrocks @theebubster1 @WrestlingCovers If the Elite win, it will be fun to see them open up next Wednesday’s show in Chicago @WrestlingCovers If the Elite win, it will be fun to see them open up next Wednesday’s show in Chicago

J @Jahr1998 @AEW Elite are being rewarded for their unprofessional behaviour by keeping their EVP titles and booking themselves as the champions again lmao @AEW Elite are being rewarded for their unprofessional behaviour by keeping their EVP titles and booking themselves as the champions again lmao

The Elite won the AEW World Trios Championship at All Out 2022 by beating Dark Order and Hangman Adam Page and became the inaugural champions.

However, Tony Khan vacated the titles on the September 7 edition of Dynamite due to The Elite's reported altercation with Punk. This led to the Death Triangle beating Best Friends to become the new champions in the same episode.

Since then, PAC, Penta, and Rey Fenix have successfully defended their titles on numerous occasions. It remains to be seen who walks out as the champions at Full Gear.

Are you excited about The Elite's return to Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

